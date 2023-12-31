West Ham forced into January re-think as ‘Premier League dream’ may be on hold for top Moyes target

West Ham may have to look elsewhere for a new forward this winter after it emerged that it will be tough to secure a deal for Montpellier star Akor Adams.

The Hammers are known to be in the market for a new frontman to ease the pressure on Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen. Mohammed Kudus has proved to be a superb addition in midfield but the East End outfit are still light up front. David Moyes is thought to be keen on Adams.

And earlier this month, the 23-year-old spoke about how playing in the Premier League would be a ‘dream’.

That would have been music to the ears of Moyes.

West Ham are on a superb run of form with six wins and a draw from eight league outings.

They also cruised into the knockout stage of the Europa League with five wins from six group games.

But Moyes is wise enough to know that things can change quickly in football, with a key injury or two derailing many a promising season.

With that in mind, the Scot might look to do business in January.

A move for Adams makes sense as the former Nigeria Under-20 star has bags of potential.

He made his mark at Norwegian side Lillestrom with 28 goals in 50 appearances.

And he has seven from 17 outings for the French club this term.

READ MORE: West Ham future revealed as former David Moyes favourite takes decision over January transfer

However, with La Paillade hovering above the drop zone, it seems as though they are keen to keep their best players for a potential relegation battle.

Manager Michel Der Zakarian is not prepared to let the African leave midway through the campaign, according to Football Insider.

Adams fits West Ham blueprint

The transfer window opens on Monday and so clubs can get down to business.

West Ham United might still be able to prise the rangy forward away from Montpellier if they make an offer the club cannot refuse.

But deals in the winter window are notoriously tough to complete.

The London Stadium outfit might have to wait until the summer if Adams’ current employers are not willing to play ball next month.

And it means a move for Serhou Guissary may now be on the cards.

The Stuttgart striker, said to be available for £18m, has been heavily linked with Manchester United.

But reports claim West Ham are prepared to go up against the Red Devils for his signature.

Whether the Hammers could muscle in on United’s action is open to debate but it is clear Moyes wants help in the final third.

Adams appears his preferred choice but there is clearly work to do on any possible deal.

The African would bolster the ranks ahead of the Europa League return next year.

He has pace and power and would have plenty of time to adapt to life in England’s top division under Moyes.

READ MORE: West Ham could lose two wingers as one prepares exit decision this week and Euro trophy holders get ‘hot, hot, hot’ for other