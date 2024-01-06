David Moyes future: Fabrizio Romano drops critical West Ham update as major decision is reached by Steidten

West Ham have come to a conclusive decision on the future of David Moyes, with the veteran Scot’s deal at the London Stadium due to expire at the end of the season.

Bizarrely, the 60-year-old has not always been considered the most popular of managers at West Ham, despite earning his place in club folklore after leading them to UEFA Conference League glory last season – their first trophy in some 43 years. That triumph, though, was a big pie-face to his doubters, who had wanted Moyes gone when results were not going their way and the club found themselves in the lower reaches of the Premier League table over the first half of last season.

With his deal nearing a conclusion, speculation has began to swirl over Moyes’ future once again. Indeed, it emerged over the summer that owner David Sullivan would not have prevented his exit had the Scot chosen to walk away following thaat triumphant night in Prague.

All the same, last month a respected journalist described Moyes’ chances of still being Hammers boss next season as ‘slim’ with links to a former Chelsea manager gathering pace.

And with Moyes not always seeing eye to eye with the club’s technical director Tim Steidten, a parting of ways this summer certainly looks an obvious outcome given his deal is to expire on June 30.

With the January transfer window now in full swing, West Ham are actively looking to boost their squad, but may need to sacrifice some stars first to help finance such moves.

To that end, defender Thilo Kehrer is expected to be shipped out to Monaco, on an initial loan deal but with a view to a permanent €11m deal.

West Ham reach big decision on David Moyes future

However, amid suggestions that would-be new arrivals could be put off by the uncertainty of knowing which manager they will be playing for next season, Fabrizio Romano has now shed light on the Scot’s future.

And he has revealed in his column on Caught Offside that the Hammers are now planning to open new deal talks with Moyes. Furthermore, the Scot will be granted a big say on the club’s transfer plans this month alongside Steidten, with the two men now finding common ground on a way forward.

“West Ham will discuss a new deal with David Moyes for sure, there will be talks about that and he’s expected to be involved in transfer decisions together with Tim Steidten,” Romano said.

“In terms of names we will see in the next days but the first mission was to get a good amount of money for Kehrer, and that was a successful one for Steidten.”

Moyes has reportedly been impressed with Steidten’s vision in the transfer market, helping West Ham navigate a difficult window that saw them lose star player Declan Rice but shrewdly reinvest with the signings of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos, all of whom have made their impact felt in recent months.

In turn, Steidten has been delighted by Moyes’ ability to get the best out of his squad and hopes are burning bright the Hammers can enjoy another successful season.

They are currently sixth in the Premier League and through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, where they will fancy their chances of adding to last season’s Conference League success.

