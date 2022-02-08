David Moyes hails ‘maturity’ and ‘calmness’ of West Ham star after battling win over Watford

David Moyes was impressed with the ‘maturity’ and ‘calmness’ of one West Ham star after Tuesday’s night’s narrow win over Watford.

The Hammers climbed back into the Premier League’s top four with a victory over Roy Hodgson’s Watford, as Kurt Zouma controversially started for the home side.

West Ham have “unreservedly condemned” the France defender after a video emerged of him kicking his pet cat across the floor and slapping it in the face.

Zouma has apologised and the club have said they will deal with the matter internally.

Chances were at a premium in a dour first half at London Stadium, with Said Benrahma striking the outside of the post in the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes.

Jarrod Bowen eventually broke the deadlock in the second half with his sixth goal in as many games – a long-range strike which struck Samir on its way past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The result stretches the Hornets’ winless league run to 10 matches and leaves them stranded in the bottom three.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Moyes said: “It was looking like there were going to be no goals. I thought we just about shaded it in the second half. It was an improvement on the first half, but not that great an improvement.

“Roy’s teams are always well organised. We tried to play but we didn’t pass the ball as cleanly and quickly as we would have liked. The Premier League is really difficult – whoever you get makes it really difficult.”

Bowen maturity now telling

On another goalscoring Bowen performance, Moyes added: “I think at different times of the season you need players to stand up. Michail Antonio was fantastic in the early part of the season. When his goals dried up, Bowen was the one to step in.

“He looks more mature and calm in his decisions. [The goal] was probably the first time in the game we got through the lines. It took us about 70 minutes or so to get that chance. Thankfully it fell to Jarrod, because he’s the one in form with his goalscoring.”

On whether he is disappointed with Zouma, Moyes said: “Oh 100%. It’s something we’re all disappointed with and something we can’t understand. He’ll learn from it. Today I had to pick a football team that gave me the best chance of winning the game as manager of West Ham.

“I’m also a human being and a great animal lover, so I know how people feel. But I’m also a football manager here and responsible for getting results here.”

