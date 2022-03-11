Moyes admits Jarrod Bowen injury ‘doesn’t add up’ as West Ham prepare for major U-turn on plan

West Ham manager David Moyes has admitted that lingering uncertainty over the injury to Jarrod Bowen is causing concern at the club.

The 25-year-old winger has been in fantastic form this season and a major driver for the Hammers’ top-four push. In fact, he has scored eight goals and assisted 10 others in the Premier League so far.

Bowen therefore received backing from Moyes to get his first England call-up later this month.

But the player’s West Ham progress came to a halt in the recent 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. He took a while to limp off the Anfield turf, being supported by the club’s medical staff.

Initial scans eased concern for West Ham, who hoped Bowen would only miss the following two games. He indeed missed Thursday’s Europa League last 16 defeat to Sevilla.

Bowen will also miss Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa. Speaking on Friday, though, Moyes admitted fears are still lingering over the extent of the injury amid initial hopes of having him back soon.

“I have no idea at the moment,” Moyes told a press conference. “We’re still trying to clear up exactly the injury.

“In all the scans and information we have it does not look too bad, but his action coming off the pitch at Anfield made it look more serious than we thought. And that has not added up.

Agbonlahor slams West Ham forwards calling them overrated Ex Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor criticised West Ham forwards Benrahma, Fornals and Lazini saying they are overrated

“Since then Jarrod is slightly improving but not as fast as we hoped. We did not think it was anything serious. So we are still trying to get to the bottom of it.

“Maybe we’ll get back and Jarrod is OK. It could just be one of those things.”

While West Ham stuttered in their aims for Europa League glory with the 1-0 defeat to Sevilla, focus now turns back to their hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

The Hammers sit in sixth, three points behind Arsenal in fourth. Although, the Gunners have three games in hand.

Moyes backs West Ham push

“I think the chances are the same as the start of the season of trying to break into the top four,” Moyes said.

“In truth, there’s always been a top six. If we can continue to be in and around it and see if we can be there long enough maybe we can do it again.

“We’re enjoying European football and hope we can do it again. If Champions League is the word you want to use then that’s brilliant but European football has been great.”

West Ham still have to play Tottenham and Arsenal in defining matches in the race for the top four.

As for Villa, Steven Gerrard’s men will travel to London on Sunday after three wins in a row by 2-0, 4-0 and 3-0.