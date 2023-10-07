West Ham latest: David Moyes future up in the air as Fabrizio Romano issues warning on club’s ‘changing’ landscape

Fabrizio Romano insists West Ham are not currently lining up anyone to replace David Moyes at the end of the season but admits the club is ‘changing’.

Moyes, 60, has been in charge of the Hammers since December 2019 and enjoyed considerable success during his tenure. An initial six-month spell at the helm came to an end in May 2018 after the East End outfit surprisingly failed to hand him a new contract. But he was back at the London Stadium at the end of the following year.

And it has proved to be the correct decision as the Scot guided his charges to glory in last season’s Europa Conference League.

The capital outfit have started this season’s Europa League in solid fashion, beating Serbian outfit TSC and German club SC Freiburg.

They sit top of Group A while they were seventh in the Premier League heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

And, following last season’s league struggles, it seems as though Moyes’s side can now handle the twin challenges.

There were rumours that the former Everton chief’s job was under pressure last season as they languished in or around the relegation zone.

However, a 14th-place finish coupled with June’s 2-1 success against Fiorentina in Prague put paid to any thoughts of the sack.

Moyes will be out of contract at the end of 2023-2024. Once again there has been talk of managers being lined up to replace him.

But trusted source Romano is adamant that West Ham are not in any particular hurry to make a decision about the manager’s position.

“I’m absolutely not aware of any name being lined up to replace David Moyes despite there being no contract talks with West Ham, and I also think it wouldn’t be normal to have someone lined up nine months before,” he said on Substack.

“The Hammers are just taking things slowly, month by month. They’re calm and not in a rush.”

Moyes future still unclear

Moyes has done a solid job in his second stint in charge of West Ham United.

Having managed the club to sixth and seventh-place finishes, last season’s domestic woes were unexpected.

A long and successful European campaign played its part but they appear back on track this term.

There was a potential flashpoint over the summer after the arrival of Tim Steidten as technical director.

The pair clashed over transfer targets and it remains to be seen if their relationship remains strained.

Romano believes the German’s influence at the club is growing.

And he feels West Ham will need to keep evolving if they want to stay at the right end of the standings.

“Moyes’ job has been very good so far but the club is changing,” he added.

“Tim Steidten joined as the new director this summer and is doing a great job, and it will take time to prepare for the future.”

The Hammers are next in action on Sunday when they entertain Newcastle United in a battle of two in-form sides.

