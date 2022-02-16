David Moyes is ‘likely’ to sanction a West Ham move for Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo, according to a report, while his price tag has also been revealed.

The centre-back came through Manchester City’s academy before gaining promotion to their senior squad in 2017. He went on to make eight appearances for the Citizens and also had loan spells at West Brom and Blackburn Rovers.

Tosin did not see himself breaking into the City first team and opted to leave in October 2020. Fulham paid around £2million to land the ball-playing defender.

Tosin has since become a vital part of the Cottagers’ backline. He has featured 26 times in the Championship so far this season, helping Fulham to go top of the table.

They are in a strong position to gain promotion back to the Premier League after winning 19 out of 30 matches, putting them six points ahead of second-placed Bournemouth.

24-year-old Tosin is certainly one of the Championship players who has the potential to star in the top flight.

With this in mind, Moyes and West Ham are apparently preparing to move in. Hammers insiders Claret and Hugh claim the manager is ‘likely’ to sanction a bid this summer.

Tosin Adarabioyo could replace Ogbonna

He needs defensive additions following Angelo Ogbonna’s ACL injury back in November.

Tosin is a primary target thanks to his impressive displays over the past few seasons. However, the Manchester-born ace will not come cheap.

According to the report, West Ham would have to put £22m on the table to finalise a deal. That would make Tosin Adarabioyo the second most expensive departure for Fulham, just behind their £24.3m sale of Ryan Sessegnon to Spurs.

The report also claims Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is on West Ham’s shortlist. However, he will be virtually impossible to sign after an electric season in the Championship. 31 goals in 28 league matches, to be precise.

Mitrovic is contracted at Craven Cottage until 2026, just to make West Ham’s task even harder.

West Ham target ‘definitely ready’ for move

Meanwhile, Moyes has been told Paul Onuachu is ‘definitely ready’ for the Premier League amid ongoing transfer links with the Hammers.

The Hammers have been linked with a plethora of names as they look to bring in a fresh face in attack. However, Moyes is yet to see a move bear fruit, despite scouring the market for a number of potential recruits.

One of those who has found his name persistently linked is Onuachu.

Former manager Brian Priske and Belgian analyst Marc Degryse both believe the time has come for the 27-year-old to leave Genk.

“He is definitely ready for a bigger league,” Priske said in a chat with HLN, via Sport Witness.

“I thought he was ready in the summer, I think it’s a shame he’s not playing in England already.

“I keep finding it strange that nobody from the Premier League has come and got him,” added Degryse.

“I’m not talking about the absolute top, but just below it. I see a lot of players there who I think are less than Onuachu. With a year’s delay, he should be able to make that step into a top five competition.”

