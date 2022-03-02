David Moyes is planning to right the wrongs of the January transfer window in the summer after admitting his West Ham squad has been left short for the rest of the season.

West Ham had a disappointing winter window and could now pay the price. Despite being in need of at least three new players to boost their top-four hopes, not one signing was made. It left fans furious and Moyes no doubt frustrated with the lack of activity.

The Hammers remain well in the mix for Champions League football, but there is a long way to go. Indeed the signs of fatigue are already starting to show and a gigantic effort will be needed from the players.

Not for the first time, the board has felt the wrath of the fans for the lack of signings. But Moyes has jumped to their defence and claims David Gold and David Sullivan were ‘very serious’ about getting deals done.

Moyes would love an extra striker, central midfielder and central defender in his ranks and has targets. A £60million deadline day move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez went in but failed to get over the line.

The Hammers chief is also a big fan of Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, but again no deal.

The critics have been vocal but Moyes says West Ham are not the only club to miss out on signings. And in quotes attributed to football.london he confirmed West Ham did everything they could.

Big summer planned

“It would be unfair [just to mention West Ham] I think a lot of clubs did not buy players in January. We were very serious about trying to bring players to the club in January but for different reasons, it did not happen,” Moyes insisted.

It is the first time that Moyes has really spoken out about West Ham’s January failings. In some ways it will come as a relief to the Hammers fans as at least their boss knows what he needs.

The January transfer window is a tough time to get new signings in. Clubs are very reluctant to let good players go as there is little time to draft in a replacement.

Summer is when the big deals happen and Moyes will be active. Now they just have to see the season out and hope the current crop can finish strongly.

“We know we are a little bit short of where we would like to be, the squad I have at the moment have done a brilliant job over the last two years and I have no reason to think they will not do a brilliant job in the coming three months between now and the end of the season,” Moyes added.

Who will David Moyes target?

The main focus will now be on the rest of the season and qualifying for the Champions League. But one eye will be on the summer and already names are floating around.

As Moyes targets a new central defender Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is a name that refuses to disappear. A £22million bid is said to have been sanctioned by Moyes but the Cottagers are likely to knock back all offers.

Fulham are heading to the Premier League and keeping the 24-year-old will be key. The same can be said for his team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic who has banged in 31 goals.

