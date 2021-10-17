Moyes names best player in West Ham win, reveals January transfer plan

David Moyes has named the best player in West Ham’s narrow victory over Everton and suggested what his January transfer plan will be.

The Hammers made it four wins from eight league matches by beating Rafa Benitez’s side 1-0 at Goodison Park. They started brightly and could have gone ahead in the 20th minute.

Pablo Fornals met a cross with a volley from inside the box, only for Michael Keane to block and keep it at 0-0.

Everton grew into the match and had their first big chance eight minutes later. Demarai Gray breezed past Angelo Ogbonna on the right and put in an inviting ball, which Alex Iwobi missed completely.

West Ham had the ball in the back of the net in the 35th minute but saw their goal ruled out. Tomas Soucek was offside before smashing past Jordan Pickford from close range.

Iwobi and Salomon Rondon had big chances for Everton after the interval but it was the Hammers who struck first. Ogbonna rose tall to meet a Jarrod Bowen corner and headed past Pickford.

The Toffees could not find an equaliser and Moyes picked up all three points against his former team.

At the post-match press conference, Moyes said: “I was annoyed because I thought our play warranted goals or clear opportunities but credit to Everton, they defended well. It was a tough game as I always knew it would be.

“I want the team to challenge and try and get victories wherever we go. We have a good team and have been playing well.”

On set-pieces, the Scot added: “Craig Dawson was great at it last season, [Kurt] Zouma is good at it and Ogbonna got one today. Thankfully Jarrod was on the money with his corner.”

West Ham midfielder receives big praise

Hammers skipper Declan Rice put in a great display on Merseyside. He helped to break up Everton attacks and drive West Ham up the pitch with his constant running.

When asked about the Englishman, Moyes said: “It would be very hard to say how good he was. He was excellent for me – he was head and shoulders over everyone on the pitch today. He tried to create opportunities and did the dirty bit as well when he had to.

“There has been big improvement in Declan so obviously that is good for us.”

The manager then hinted at what his January transfer plan might be. “I want to raise the bar again so if I can bring in another Kurt Zouma-type to the club that would keep us doing well,” he added.

