Jarrod Bowen could be in line to receive improved terms from West Ham United in their attempts to keep him away from Liverpool, reports claim.

Bowen is currently enjoying a standout season at the London Stadium. He has scored eight goals in the Premier League so far, which equals his best ever top-flight return.

His form has led some – including his manager David Moyes – to claim he deserves an England call-up, while there are other reports about a move to Liverpool.

However, West Ham have their own ambitions, to which Bowen could be pivotal. They are currently hunting down European qualification for the second season in a row.

If they do make it over the line, they will want Bowen to be a part of their next continental adventures – even though he could have more guarantees about playing at that level by joining someone like Liverpool.

Therefore, West Ham want to fend off their fellow Premier League side by tying the 25-year-old to a new contract.

His current terms, which exist from when he signed from Hull City in January 2020, are still due to run for another three-and-a-half years. But according to the Evening Standard, West Ham want to improve them.

Designed as both a reward for his form and an obstacle to the likes of Liverpool, a new contract could be discussed in the summer.

Any plans will be waiting until the end of the season, so West Ham can know whether they are preparing for another European campaign or not.

Bowen one of three in line for offers

They also could consider making offers to midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.

Highly-rated Rice has rejected two contract offers already this season, the report reminds. The England international could be outgrowing the side and remains of interest to Chelsea.

Soucek’s talks should be more straightforward. The powerful Czech midfielder may receive new terms lasting for four years.

Moyes wants West Ham to modify how they approach new contracts, the report claims. Although the exact strategy is not divulged, it mentions how they secured Michail Antonio’s long-term services but kept it quiet for a few months until a January announcement.

Now, they will be waiting until the summer to see which of Bowen, Rice and Soucek they can convince to stay.

West Ham join midfielder battle

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has exclusively revealed that West Ham are among the clubs to join the race for Huddersfield Town vice-captain Lewis O’Brien.

The 23-year-old is a product of Huddersfield’s system and has now emerged as one of the top midfielders in the Championship.

O’Brien was wanted by Leeds United last summer, who saw a number of bids turned down by the Terriers.

Town kept hold of O’Brien and he signed a new contract until 2025. But we understand that included a release clause worth around £12m.

Leeds remain interested, having failed to sign anyone else in O’Brien’s position since. But they are not alone, with West Ham the latest team to join the hunt.

We understand Crystal Palace have also been checking on him in recent weeks, also joining Wolves, Burnley and Norwich City in pursuit of him.

