Moyes outlines West Ham trophy dream and conditions to make it a reality

David Moyes has set his sights on winning silverware with West Ham, explaining why going all the way in the Carabao Cup would be a “great achievement”.

West Ham will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. It will be a tough match, but it could give them the chance to go one step closer to winning a trophy under Moyes.

The club’s progress during his second spell in charge has been clear to see. They qualified for the Europa League after a sixth-placed finish last season. This term, they are in contention to finish in continental territory again.

But they have not won a trophy for a long time and it is something they could have a chance to change, depending on their priorities.

Moyes knows that the Tottenham quarter-final will be a big game. But in general, he is pleased they are making progress in all competitions.

He said at a press conference: “When you’re still in every competition it’s a great thing. We’re in Europe, the quarter-final in the League Cup, a strong position in the League. We’re in a good place.

“But like everyone else we all have injuries so we’re no different and that plays its part. We go into every game with the intention of winning.”

If they can get the win, they will be one step closer to the final and a potential trophy. Whichever way possible, that is an ambition for Moyes.

He added: “I’d love to win a trophy with West Ham. They’ve got a history of trophies in years gone by. Not in modern times so it would be a great achievement.

“We have to build and grow into it. I’d take any sort of trophy win.

“There’s a growing process to win trophies. You have to build your team and club up to be competitive in all competitions.

“I wouldn’t necessarily like to win a League Cup and be struggling in the bottom three of the Premier League. Being a good League side is really important for any club.”

Moyes confirmed the mood in the West Ham camp is positive and they only have a couple of Covid-19 cases.

He said: “We’re very good. The training ground has been really good. Most of them are OK.

“We have one or two with the virus but mostly we’re good and long may that continue.”

Moyes praises Rice and Conte

One man who has been just as important to West Ham’s rise as Moyes is midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has cemented his reputation in the heart of their midfield. Moyes spoke very highly of him, even if he denied any player should automatically be in a team.

Moyes said: “We’ve all seen his improvement playing for England. Two years ago people questioned whether he’d be in the team.

“Nobody is a stick-on for any team or country but I certainly do think Declan has done a brilliant job and long may that continue.”

Turning the focus to the opponents, Moyes also had praise for his opposite number Antonio Conte.

The Italian coach has the task of turning Tottenham’s fortunes around. He too could have his eyes on silverware.

Moyes said of Conte: “He’s done a really good job. They always had a good squad but they’ve got a manager who is proven in this country and Italy and he has a really good record.

“You would expect all those things would make a positive outcome.”

