West Ham boss David Moyes admitted his delight at seeing key players tick over in the Europa League win over Genk, ahead of the clash with Tottenham.

The Hammers continued their impressive start to the group stage with a 3-0 win on Thursday. Not only did they make it three wins from as many matches, but they have still not conceded.

As such, they now sit six points clear at the top of Group H ahead of successive trips to Genk and Rapid Vienna in Europe.

But after the most recent home win, West Ham stay at the London Stadium to welcome Spurs on Sunday.

Tottenham made a host of changes as they lost 1-0 to Vitesse Arnhem in their Europa Conference League game on Thursday.

Moyes, though, was able to keep some of his key stars in his lineup and insisted that he wanted to do so to have the best chance of defeating Tottenham.

Asked if West Ham have had the perfect week ahead of the clash with their rivals, Moyes told BT Sport: “Well, you never know.

“Tottenham went with a different team tonight to keep a little bit of momentum to how we played at Everton.

Spurs to rival West Ham for Genk goalscoring machine Genk forward Paul Onuachu is reportedly in demand as Spurs are set to rival West Ham for his signature, with more updates on Dusan Vlahovic and Declan Rice.

“We wanted to keep players ticking over. You never know how it works in this job, you just have to get ready and prepare the best you can for the next game.”

Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen got West Ham’s goals against Genk. Defender Dawson’s header just before half time proved the perfect time to score.

Diop and Bowen then struck within 72 seconds of each other after the break to put the hosts in full control.

Moyes busts West Ham myth

West Ham have shown a penchant for set-piece goals this season. Angelo Ogbonna’s winner against Everton came from a dead-ball opportunity, as did Diop and Dawson’s goals.

Moyes revealed last Sunday that his coaching staff work on set-pieces as a priority. Asked about the situation again, though, he insisted that such goals come down to basics.

“I’d love to say they were [goals from the training ground], but they weren’t,” the Scot added. People will tell you, we don’t all work on set-pieces all the time.

“Of course we have to take interest in them, but I think you need people who want to head the ball and if you’ve got people who can deliver it, it gives you a chance of scoring.

“For all the work you do, you need those ingredients or it won’t work.”

West Ham have still only lost twice this season and are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

From Porto sorrow to Zorro: Paulo Fonseca’s most iconic moments