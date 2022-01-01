David Moyes has praised Manuel Lanzini after the attacking midfielder’s brace against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

West Ham went just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a 3-2 victory over Patrick Vieira’s side. The Irons were slow out of the blocks but took the lead with 22 minutes gone.

Said Benrahma whipped in a wicked cross, which Michail Antonio connected with to beat Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Lanzini netted a stunning goal shortly afterwards. A piercing run from Declan Rice caused Palace problems. Lanzini received the ball from Rice and showed some great footwork before smashing a volley in off the crossbar.

Luka Milivojevic then gave away a penalty due to handball, and Lanzini stepped up to take the spot-kick. He confidently dispatched into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Palace stayed in the game and were given a lifeline late on. Odsonne Edouard completed a similar finish to Antonio after being set up by substitute Michael Olise.

And Olise was on hand again to make it 3-2 in the 90th minute, but West Ham held on for the win.

West Ham and Newcastle both in for Patrik Schick West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked with Patrik Schick

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports (via BBC Sport), Moyes said: “Really pleased with the result after a difficult week or two for us. Thrilled with the win.

“We didn’t play well but we scored three goals and that is what we are capable of. It was only two teams that have scored more goals in the year.

West Ham ‘more clinical’ than Palace – Moyes

“Really good goal. He [Manuel Lanzini] is capable of that. We have seen one or two at different times. He is doing really well for us at the moment.

“We got the goals at important times for us. Even the penalty kick was really important.

“You saw quality from Crystal Palace. They started better then us and had lots of opportunities. But we were a bit more clinical.

“It has been a tough schedule for the boys and staff. We have rallied after losing to Southampton. We have won two away games and that isn’t easy. Well done to the players.”

From Van Dijk to Joelinton: Rating every Prem club’s record signing

Lanzini is ‘magic’, says Antonio

Goalscorer Antonio said: “To be fair this season Crystal Palace are playing unbelievable football. The way their gaffer has them playing is quality.

“All game they were after us but when opportunities dropped for us we took them. They managed to get two and we had to hold out. You saw the pressure they put us under but we managed to hold out and it’s three points to start the year.

“It shows our resilience. They hit the post early and we came back and scored two goals, then we added a third.”

When asked about Benrahma’s cross for his goal, Antonio added: “Striker’s dream. Unbelievable. I just had to get a touch on it. I wish I had those every week.”

On Lanzini: “They call him the jewel here, he’s magic. He is showing his quality again and we are happy we have the jewel back.”

READ MORE: Richards names West Ham player as influential as Rice and destined for England glory