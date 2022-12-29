David Moyes told what he must do to prevent West Ham situation from getting ‘toxic’ as pressure ramps up

A pundit has informed West Ham manager David Moyes how he can stop the club from being ‘toxic’ on Friday when the Irons come up against Brentford.

Moyes is under increasing pressure at West Ham amid the club’s poor form. They sit 16th in the Premier League, having lost all of their last four league matches either side of the World Cup break.

To make matters worse for Moyes, his team was knocked out of the Carabao Cup in November. They were beaten 10-9 on penalties by Championship side Blackburn Rovers following a 2-2 draw.

West Ham will be desperate to amend their losing streak and pick up a win against Brentford. Three points would push them away from the relegation zone.

During an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa ace Gabby Agbonlahor has discussed Moyes and the situation he is in.

The pundit believes Moyes must get his team to score first when they host Brentford. Otherwise the London Stadium will end up being ‘toxic’.

“I think so,” Agbonlahor replied when asked if the Scot is under immediate pressure for his job.

“If you look at the home game against Brentford, it’s massive.

David Moyes warned over ‘toxic atmosphere’ being created

“I think the home fans are going to create a very toxic atmosphere for Moyes if Brentford take the lead, or if they lose that game.

“West Ham have got to win that game, and Moyes needs big results soon. The table doesn’t look good.

“They’ve been very poor and they need to improve a lot.”

At the pre-match press conference for the Brentford clash, Moyes was quizzed about his future. He attempted to quash rumours he could be sacked by insisting he has ‘great support’ from the West Ham board.

On the club’s current position, the former Everton boss added: “We’ve recently been much more used to being in the top half of the table. So we do not enjoy the position we are in. We recognise we have to win a few games to get out of it.”

Manager wants more respect at West Ham

When asked if he should get more respect for his job at West Ham, Moyes continued: “You can say that. That’s not for me to say that, that’s for other people to say that if that’s the case.

“You’ve got to come in here and try to raise expectations wherever you go, I think we’ve done that. We’ve had some really good seasons in the last two years, probably done a lot better.

“We’re just disappointed we’ve not done as well at the moment. But we plan to do a lot better and we’re working towards that.”

Agbonlahor is right about Moyes needing to turn things around, and quickly too. West Ham seem to be going downhill, despite having top players like Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen in the team.

Moyes should have some credit in the bank after helping the Irons to qualify for European competition in each of the last two seasons. However, West Ham have sacked him once before and they will not be afraid to do it again if results don’t improve.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has learned Wolves want to sign an Australia World Cup star, but West Ham are preparing to join the race for him.