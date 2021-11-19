David Moyes gave a telling update on the Jesse Lingard transfer saga between his West Ham side and Manchester United during his recent press conference ahead of the Hammers’ clash with Wolves.

Moyes faced the media ahead of his West Ham side’s clash with Wolves this weekend. The Scot addressed a number of questions regarding his squad, including the ongoing transfer saga regarding Jesse Lingard.

On Lingard, the manager was blunt. Moyes praised Lingard for his performances, but appeared to shut down rumours the 28-year-old would be returning to East London.

“He is a Manchester United player and I am not going to talk about players at other clubs. We enjoyed having Jesse and he made a great contribution to the team but we have moved on,” he said via football.london.

Indeed, the Lingard to West Ham rumours have been ongoing since he returned to Manchester United. Although, should he become available as the Telegraph suggested he might, it could be an opportunity too good to pass up.

The manager was much more keen to speak on his own players. He gave a crucial update on Angelo Ogbonna’s injury, spelling trouble for the side.

“I think most people who know about injuries and cruciate ligament injuries know they tend to take somewhere around about nine months.

“You look at [Virgil] van Dijk and people of that ilk and how long it takes for recovery,” added Moyes. “There is not a quick return from cruciates. There is a period which has to be taken for recovery time. So I would probably say yes it will be hard for Angelo to play again this season.”

The manager then gave an update on Michail Antonio. The striker was successful while away with Jamaica, scoring twice. Antonio was then rushed back as Hammers co-owner David Sullivan chartered a private jet to bring the forward back to England early.

“We felt it was worth trying to get Mic back quicker, we are pleased he got his goals but more pleased to get him back,” Moyes said.

Confidence brewing on Hammers future

Moyes seems extremely confident and happy with his side’s performances up to this point. He hailed his squad for the spirit they have shown toward each other so far.

“Team spirit has always been really important. There are different ways of building it but I think it comes from winning and having good players and people commitment and we have that,” he said.

West Ham have been tremendous all season. However, Moyes knows his side must not become complacent. Instead, he feels as if his side have what it takes to clinch a top-four place if they have the right attitude.

“If the season finished now I would be ecstatic, drinking champagne because of how good the team has done. But we have another 20 or more games to go so we just have to continue how we have been playing and keep the players pushing on but I think we can play better there is more to come and players who can step up again,” he said.

“I don’t see any reason why we cannot take it [top four] on.”

Moyes praises Wolves boss Lage

Moyes looked ahead to the tricky fixture with Wolves. The manager praised Bruno Lage for his work since taking the reins at Molineux in the summer.

“He has done a really good job after Nuno who did an excellent job. Wolves have been one of the best up and coming sides over the last three or four years, getting into Europe. After a difficult start with a new manager they have done well so it will be a tough game at Molineux,” he said.

Indeed, Moyes knows how tough top-flight management can be, and he certainly does not take it for granted.

“Every week is a challenge and every week I have to prove myself and all managers are the same. We have seen how easy it is to lose your job with some losing theirs who maybe should not have.”

With the form his side are in at the moment, it seems he will have not have to worry about that problem for a while.

