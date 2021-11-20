David Moyes admitted that West Ham were “missing” something in their 1-0 defeat to Wolves – but insisted they are not yet of the level to dominate games week in, week out.

West Ham have started the season in fine form as they look to kick on from the promise they showed last term. They earned European football thanks to their efforts last season and are aiming to repeat the feat.

They suffered a setback though upon their return from the international break. The loss to Wolves was their first defeat since their first match in October.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute. West Ham remain in the top four despite the defeat, but Moyes admitted something wasn’t quite right in a reminder of their standards.

Moyes said: “I think Wolves are a good team. I don’t think we were quite at it.

“For the opening 20 minutes we probably had opportunities to maybe get in front, they then got control of the second half of the first half, and actually when the goal came I didn’t think we were that far away from them.

“The game was very close, but that is what they are like in the Premier League. They were just not quite there today to be honest, not quite on it.

“I think there was a bit missing, a couple of players not really at the level they have shown, a couple coming back from illness, the first time we’ve been without Angelo (Ogbonna after his ACL injury).

“So there’s a few things we could look at, but no excuses. I do think the games in the Premier League, there is very little between the teams. Today was very tight. But we didn’t play as well as we have done.

“But if you expect us to be sort of on it every game, then we’ll be having these questions more, quite a bit, because we’re not going to be there. We’re not at that level yet to play at the highest standards every single game this season.”

Lage knew Wolves needed big performance

Wolves, meanwhile, are now just four points behind West Ham in the table. They are in sixth place after their return to winning ways.

Their progress under new boss Bruno Lage has been good and he was satisfied with the way they played.

Lage said: “(I am delighted) not just with the result, the result and the performance.

“I’m happy with the players because we spent the last weeks (talking) about consistency, about the last two games, (a 2-1 win against Everton and 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace), and we come again with a good performance.

“It was the challenge for today to be back, to play well, the way we play, because when you play against a team like West Ham you need to do a good performance to win.

“We came with big confidence to make a good performance.”

