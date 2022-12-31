David Moyes sack claims clarified with West Ham board reaching massive decision

David Moyes’ future as West Ham manager looks increasingly in peril after Friday’s 2-0 home defeat to Brentford left the Hammers lurking dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The Scot has performed wonders during his second spell at the London Stadium, taking the Hammers to the Europa League semi-finals last season. Their run in the competition only came to an end after a narrow loss to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt. And with a little more luck, Moyes could even have led the Hammers to a first trophy in 42 years.

That exciting European run followed a season in which the Hammers had finished sixth and just two points shy of a Champions League place.

Last season, the Hammers also finished seventh to qualify for the Europa Conference League to reinforce their status in the Premier League’s top half.

However, little has gone right for Moyes and West Ham this season. Indeed, Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford leaves the Hammers 17th in the Premier League, just a point clear of the relegation places.

And with only four wins from 17 games to their name, reports have indicated that Moyes could be dismissed if they lose their next outing, away to Leeds, on Wednesday. The situation at West Ham is certainly threatening to get toxic.

Indeed, per a report on Football Insider, West Ham’s owners David Sullivan and David Gold are ready to pull the trigger on Moyes’ reign.

And they claim Moyes will be sacked in a matter of days with the Scot not seeing eye-to-eye with co-owner Sullivan.

To that end, Sullivan is reportedly expecting better from Moyes this season having furnished him with a whopping £160m to spend over the summer.

But summer arrivals Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca are yet to truly make their impact felt.

David Moyes sack reports clarified

However, according to trusted reporter Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Moyes still has the full support of the West Ham board.

He tweeted: ‘David Moyes still has the support of West Ham’s board. Last night’s defeat to Brentford leaves West Ham firmly in a relegation battle but no plans to make a managerial change at the moment.’

Assessing the speculation on his future, Moyes accepts results have not been good enough.

“I’m hoping it’s not the case,” he said when questioned about the club facing a relegation battle. “But we’ve lost a few at home recently so we have to be aware that we have to pick up points.

“I don’t think it’s unfair. In the business we’re in if you don’t win in five games you’re going to be under pressure.

“I only want the best for West Ham, it’s been a great club for me and we’ve done well. I’m determined to keep it there and not get dragged down. I hope we can get away from where we are.”

Discussing their performance against the Bees, Moyes added: “I only have praise for the players tonight. Nothing else.

“Their effort, commitment, how they went about their job, how they kept going at 2-0 down. For me, it is only praise.

“Of course, we know where we are failing, in the final third. And now we have just started to lose a bit defensively.”

Declan Rice claims players are failing Moyes

Another man far from happy at results this season is captain Declan Rice. And he claims the players are letting the manager and their supporters down after their winless run stretched to six.

“It’s frustrating because I know the quality we have got and I know the players we have got,” Rice told the club’s official website.

“I see it day in and day out in training. The reality of it at the minute is that we are not doing well enough. We are letting ourselves and the manager down. And we are also letting the fans down.

“There’s no beating around the bush. We signed players in the summer and it’s up to us to be out there, pushing, driving, giving everything for the badge and giving everything for the fans.

“I’m out there trying as hard to do that, trying to keep the lads going. All the lads in there are trying to keep each other going too.

“We’re down there and that’s the reality. But we don’t want to think like that because we want to have a positive mentality. We still think we can play and get a result in this league so there’s not going to be any negativity from me.

“I don’t like where we are, I don’t like the way we’ve played recently. It’s unlike us to lose five Premier League games but football is a learning experience. And now it’s about how we move on.”

