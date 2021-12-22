Moyes regrets ‘self-inflicted’ West Ham errors after ‘better team’ claim

David Moyes believed West Ham were the better team in the second half of their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham, but had themselves to blame for errors before that.

West Ham went into the quarter-final hoping to take a step closer towards a trophy. Moyes spoke in the buildup about how he was aiming for such an achievement. However, those dreams will have to wait to become reality after they were knocked out.

The Hammers went behind to a Steven Bergwijn goal before Jarrod Bowen equalised. However, Spurs were back in front soon enough via Lucas Moura and there was no way back.

Moyes’ men had more shots and possession, but were lacking in the department that really counted. Despite their pressure, they could not equalise for a second time.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham weather West Ham storm to seal semi-final place

They can now shift their focus back to another push for European qualification via the Premier League. But there are positives for them to reflect on in the meantime.

Moyes was pleased with the attitude they showed, but admitted the goals they conceded were of their own doing.

West Ham interested in Dele Alli West Ham are reportedly ready to up their efforts to launch a surprise raid on Tottenham for midfielder Dele Alli, after seeing their hopes to land Jesse Lingard all but ended.

Moyes told Sky Sports: “The players showed great character and determination. We had a bit of a depleted squad but it was a great effort.

Moyes reflects on ‘self-inflicted’ loss

“It was a couple of poor bits of defending that gave them opportunities to score. They’re a good team but it was self inflicted.

“We kept going. The players were there until the death trying to get back into the game.

“We were the better team in the second half. It was a tough game. We just let ourselves down on a couple of incidents in the first half.”

West Ham are next in action on Boxing Day, when they host Southampton in the Premier League.

READ MORE: David Moyes has West Ham in pole position for two free-transfer signings