David Moyes is on tenterhooks as two influential West Ham stars are doubts for their Europa League clash.

The Hammers have one of, if not the, biggest game in their recent history coming up this week. They travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

As record six-time winners of the competition, the La Liga outfit present a very tough challenge.

So it was a nightmare for Moyes, who was already without Declan Rice, when Jarrod Bowen limped off against Liverpool yesterday.

Speaking about the winger post-match, he said: “They seem to think that the tackle from [Andy] Robertson, around his heel area.

“Not sure where but we will get him scanned. Jarrod has been exceptional for us so the last thing we want is for him to be injured.

“It could be nothing, but in the same breath I didn’t like the way he wasn’t able to put his weight through his foot so that worries me.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“He has been playing really well for us so it would be a blow if we go into the Sevilla game without him.

“Declan had illness that came on on Thursday and through Friday. We are hoping it will not be too bad but I can’t tell at the minute.”

Agbonlahor slams West Ham forwards calling them overrated Ex Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor criticised West Ham forwards Benrahma, Fornals and Lazini saying they are overrated

Moyes rues West Ham missed chances

West Ham coped well at Anfield in the absence of their skipper Rice as were only narrowly beaten 1-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“They started very well but we grew into it,” Moyes said. “We had a great chance when Pablo [Fornals] was through but he didn’t finish.

“And late on if any team was going to get a goal it was us.

“We need to be clinical, the quality of the last finish and cross which has been lacking.

“I thought Michail Antonio was exceptional today but we are still needing the little bit of class at the end that we have lacked in recent weeks.”

Bowen loss would be big hit

Bowen has been the Hammers’ greatest threat in the Premier League this season, registering eight goals and eight assists.

He would be a great loss for the first Sevilla clash, with Klopp describing him as “unbelievable” and an England call-up on the cards.

“I see Bowen as having made unbelievable progress,” Moyes said at his own press conference prior to Saturday’s game.

“Always you want to see how players make progress and Jarrod has stepped up. And I don’t mean just from Hull to West Ham.”

READ MORE: West Ham wade into Chelsea striker battle, as major disparity emerges over valuation