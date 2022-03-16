David Moyes has warned West Ham of a Sevilla display similar to the one which saw Atletico Madrid dump Manchester United out of the Champions League.

La Liga sides have caused a stir in this season’s European competitions. Indeed, Atletico ended Man Utd’s hopes of a trophy this season in Tuesday’s Champions League tie.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a comeback last week to make the quarter-finals.

On Thursday, West Ham are looking to overturn a deficit of their own in the Europa League. The Hammers lost 1-0 to Sevilla in Spain in the first leg of their last 16 tie last Thursday.

And having watched Atletico dump Man Utd out, West Ham boss Moyes has warned of a similar game plan from Sevilla.

“If you watched Atletico Madrid they did a great job on Manchester United in killing the game off at times,” the Scot told his pre-match press conference.

“So we have to be well aware how we manage that and we don’t let it get to us and keep our focus.

“We’re all key in that, we need to make sure we don’t get drawn into anything that could cause any form of giving the ref a decision to make regarding sending-offs or bookings which can put you in jeopardy.

Agbonlahor slams West Ham forwards calling them overrated Ex Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor criticised West Ham forwards Benrahma, Fornals and Lazini saying they are overrated

“We will try and make sure we play the game how we want to play. I thought the referee in Seville was excellent, a young Swiss ref and he was fantastic.”

Sevilla have won the Europa League four times since the 2013/14 season. In fact, they completed a hat-trick of titles in 2016 against Liverpool. Their most recent triumph came in 2020.

Moyes added: “If you’re second in La Liga, you have to be some side. We talk a lot about how great the Premier League is, but don’t forget there are great sides in it [La Liga] and top, top players.

“Sevilla are a side experienced in winning this trophy. We want to challenge the best and I think Sevilla are among the best at the moment.”

Moyes ready for special West Ham night

However, Moyes insisted that West Ham moved to the London Stadium for European nights like this.

“I think this is what West Ham supporters hoped for when they did move,” the manager said.

“I think they hoped for European nights and would be given the opportunity to come to big games against big sides.

“In some ways, we’ve done that but I feel like I’ve just scratched the surface. I feel as if this can only be the beginning.”

Michail Antonio trained on Tuesday as he looks to prove his fitness for the tie. However, Moyes insisted that he will not take a risk if the striker is not at full strength.

Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored against Aston Villa on Sunday, is the other option up front. Still, Moyes added that he wants Antonio for his hold-up and support play.

“We needed Yarmolenko’s quality to get us the goal the other day,” the coach said. “We have been lacking that. But Mic plays in a different way for us, leads the line and brings other people into the game… we need Mic fully fit and firing.”

West Ham face Tottenham on Sunday after the clash with Sevilla.