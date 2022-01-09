Moyes tips West Ham star for England call up and slams Leeds fixture list

David Moyes has tipped Jarrod Bowen for an England call up after West Ham saw off Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

Bowen scored a stoppage-time second for the Hammers as they caught their desperate opponents on the counter-attack. He had also played a part in the opening goal of the tie, albeit a controversial one.

Having established himself as one of Moyes’ key men this season, Bowen is doing all he can to put himself in international contention according to his manager.

He said: “I think every week if he plays at this level he will get closer [to an England call-up]. The competition is so strong and [especially for] the players who play wide.

“If you make goals and assists he will give himself a chance and impress Gareth [Southgate].

“As a manager, you really enjoy turning somebody into an international player.

“I am repeating myself but getting Leon Osman a cap was a thrill. We will keep pushing Jarrod and hopefully, he will get himself an England cap.”

Moyes named nearly his strongest possible XI against Leeds and was rewarded for that decision with progression to the next round, when they will travel to Kidderminster Harriers.

The Scot continued: “We scored four versus Watford, three at Palace and a couple today. But I am pleased we kept a clean sheet.

“Leeds cause you problems so for us to get through is a big game. This was one of the toughest ties in the FA Cup. I am really pleased the players went about their job well.

“I want to try and go far in the cups, we tried in the Carabao and on another night we might have got a draw.

“Our draws in the cup have made it difficult because we have had tough opposition. I want to go far, our bread and butter will be the Premier League and that is making it difficult for us.”

West Ham soon back at it

While Moyes was pleased with the performance, he also questioned the upcoming fixture schedule.

His side take on Norwich in midweek Premier League action. But Leeds now have a week’s rest before they met again next Sunday.

“Leeds have missed two games and do not have one this midweek. So I do not see how that is correct when we have to play them next Sunday,” he said.

And on the controversial offside call for the first goal of the game, Moyes added: “It is a VAR decision that has gone for us and we had a few that have not so we will take that.

“I did not think he was offside but when I saw them taking so much time I thought there was something I had missed.”

