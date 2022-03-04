David Moyes has given an update on the availability of midfielder Tomas Soucek and also vented at the Premier League over West Ham’s hectic schedule.

The Hammers, who sit fifth in the Premier League after 27 games, face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening. However, Czech Republic international Soucek is a doubt for the clash.

He had to have stitches after suffering a head injury during Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup.

At a press conference, Moyes said (via football.london): “We’ve got a concern over Tomas because of the stitches in his head. That’s something we’re concerned about.”

The Scottish manager also vented his frustration at the club’s hectic fixture schedule. They beat Wolves 1-0 at the weekend, before losing to Southampton in midweek and are back in action this weekend.

The East London outfit will also play Sevilla in the Europa League on March 10 and 17.

David Moyes ‘not pleased’ by schedule

“We’re not pleased with the Premier League that we’ve had to play so many games and you can relay that to them please,” Moyes said.

“We had a game on Sunday, a cup game on Wednesday and now we’re playing again on Saturday, so three games in six days would not be correct.”

Moyes also spoke about Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko. The 32-year-old was recently given compassionate leave following Russia’s invasion of his home country.

Agbonlahor slams West Ham forwards calling them overrated Ex Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor criticised West Ham forwards Benrahma, Fornals and Lazini saying they are overrated

“He has been training but he won’t travel to Liverpool. I don’t think he is quite ready,” Moyes added.

“We want to give him every opportunity to do everything he can for his family and his country and I think he feels a little bit bogged down with the situation at this present time.”

The manager was then asked if West Ham need significant signings so they can compete at such a high level next term. He replied: “I think yes. But you have to remember that not all signings work and you can think of lots of clubs who have spent money and it hasn’t worked.

Manager makes transfer admission

“Quite often it is an easy thing to be a journalist and just say ‘you need more signings.’

“It takes quite a lot of thought in trying to get the right player with the right character who fits what you want to do, and trying to spend the money the West Ham supporters have put into the club as wisely as I possibly can.”

On Irons forward Jarrod Bowen, who was recently described as ‘unbelievable’ by Jurgen Klopp, Moyes continued: “I see Jarrod Bowen as a player who has made unbelievable progress. You want to see how players make progress and Jarrod has stepped up.

“Quite often the ones who really make a real success of it are the ones who don’t do it immediately – it takes them a little bit of time.

“If we are using the word unbelievable for Jarrod Bowen then I am struggling for words for the Liverpool players. I have to say that Jarrod has done well, but we have huge admiration for the players at Liverpool.”

READ MORE: West Ham battling Celtic for strike ace who compares himself to Drogba and Henry