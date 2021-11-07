Moyes gives verdict on West Ham title chances; slams disrespectful theory

David Moyes has given his honest opinion on West Ham’s title chances and reacted to claims that they are a ‘one season wonder’.

The Hammers finished sixth in the Premier League last term, ending their wait for European football in the process. Many predicted that the extra games would slow them down this season, but that has not happened.

They look set to mix it with the big boys and furthered their top-four credentials with a 3-2 victory over Liverpool at home. Moyes’ side used their height advantage to trouble Reds keeper Alisson, who scored an own goal within five minutes. Their effective set piece tactics also saw Kurt Zouma head home a Jarrod Bowen corner at the back post.

Those goals came either side of a swift counter-attack which Pablo Fornals finished off. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi gave Liverpool hope but Jurgen Klopp’s men were outplayed on the night.

At full-time, Moyes told reporters (via BBC Sport): “It is a brilliant victory against a really good team. We played Thursday night too and to put in a performance with the energy to hang in at the end is great for the players.

“Liverpool have been so good with the ball, I think they have improved. We tried to shore up a bit, I didn’t like a bit how we played in the second half so we did a little change and it worked.

“We played so well in the second half. Three goals and on another day maybe could have got more.

“Last year we tried to get at them and they picked us off sometimes so we had to be a bit patient.”

When asked if his team can challenge for the title, Moyes continued: “I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment.

“We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points so why can we not be there?

“We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment.”

Moyes: West Ham have ‘disproved’ claim

The Scot believes his men have ‘disproved’ the theory that they were a so-called ‘one season wonder’ in 2020-21.

“I remember when I came everyone said the London Stadium was not the same. Everyone in football knows if you can get a team winning and trying every game you will get supporters backing you wherever. The supporters backed us today.

“This is a really good stadium for us, we are benefiting now. Everyone was questioning if the [lack of] supporters was why West Ham was doing well [during last season] – but we’ve disproved that.”

The Irons’ next match is against Wolves on Saturday November 20, following the international break. Liverpool play Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on the same day.

