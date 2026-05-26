David Sullivan and Nuno Espirito Santo could both be heading out of West Ham

Daniel Kretinsky is preparing to significantly increase his investment in West Ham United, with TEAMtalk understanding the Czech billionaire is set to raise his stake in the club to around 40 percent – a move which could ultimately force a major decision from long-serving co-chairman David Sullivan.

Sources close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that Kretinsky remains fully committed to the club despite West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League and is eager to strengthen both his influence and long-term involvement at the London Stadium.

Kretinsky, who already owns a substantial minority shareholding in the Hammers alongside his business interests, including ownership of Royal Mail, believes the club can quickly rebuild and return to the top flight.

However, his growing involvement now leaves Sullivan facing a potentially defining crossroads regarding his own future at the club he has co-chaired since 2010.

He saw close confidant and vice-chairman, Baroness Karren Brady, step down from her role in April after being with him throughout his entire time at West Ham.

TEAMtalk understands Sullivan is currently considering whether he wishes to remain heavily involved at boardroom level moving forward.

Should he decide to maintain his current level of influence within the ownership structure, sources indicate he need to match any future increase in Kretinsky’s investment in order to maintain the control he currently has.

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Sullivan could follow Nuno out of West Ham amid potential takekover

If Sullivan chooses not to match any increase in investment, he could instead explore the sale of further shares to Kretinsky – a scenario which would likely place the Czech businessman into overall control of the East London club.

The ownership discussions come during a period of major uncertainty and restructuring behind the scenes at West Ham following their relegation to the Championship.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the club are already preparing for significant change across multiple departments this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to depart following relegation and TEAMtalk understands former West Ham midfielder Scott Parker has emerged as one of the leading contenders to take over at the London Stadium.

Parker’s strong promotion pedigree, combined with his previous connection to the club, is viewed internally as a hugely attractive profile as West Ham begin planning for an immediate return to the Premier League.

But the changes are not expected to stop with the managerial position. TEAMtalk can confirm West Ham are also assessing wider restructuring within their senior football operations and are actively considering appointments in key executive and recruitment roles.

One figure discussed internally is Middlesbrough’s highly-rated head of football Kieran Scott.

Scott has earned widespread praise across English football for his recruitment work at Boro and sources indicate his name has featured prominently during conversations regarding how West Ham reshape their football structure ahead of next season.

With ownership dynamics shifting, a managerial change looming and major off-field appointments under consideration, TEAMtalk understands West Ham are entering one of the most important transitional summers in the club’s recent history.

And with Kretinsky preparing to deepen his investment even further, the balance of power at the London Stadium could soon be moving towards a completely new era.

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