West Ham swoop for Chelsea star gets ‘here we go’ confirmation as ‘all terms agreed’

West Ham United succeeded in agreeing a deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi before the transfer deadline, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Disasi is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, having been dropped from the first-team squad. He searched for a new club during the January transfer window, with several Premier League sides expressing interest.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier on deadline day that West Ham were facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Disasi.

It soon emerged that West Ham had beaten Spurs to the deal, with Disasi accepting a transfer to the London Stadium.

Romano has now revealed that West Ham managed to push through all documents for the transfer before the 7pm deadline.

The journalist has given Disasi’s switch his ‘here we go’ confirmation, with the deal ‘completed in time’.

The two clubs have ‘agreed all terms’ of a loan deal lasting until the end of the season.

This is not the first time the Frenchman has joined one of Chelsea’s Premier League competitors on a straight loan, having spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign at Aston Villa.

With Disasi’s contract expiring in June 2029, Chelsea will likely sell him following the end of his temporary spell at West Ham.

The 27-year-old centre-back could earn a permanent switch to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side if he impresses club chiefs and manages to help them avoid relegation.