Moyes claims Liverpool have given West Ham Declan Rice reality check, amid Bowen injury update

Declan Rice has travelled with West Ham for the Europa League clash with Sevilla but Jarrod Bowen has missed out, David Moyes has confirmed.

The Hammers put their European adventure on the backburner in December after finishing top in Group H. And they are the last of the six English clubs still in Europe to resume their continental commitments.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester have all made a solid return to the Champions League and Europa Conference League, respectively.

As a result, it is up to the Hammers to follow suit in the Europa League. They play Sevilla in their last 16 first leg on Thursday.

Boss Moyes has had key squad concerns to deal with in the build-up to the tie. England midfielder Rice missed last Saturday’s defeat at Liverpool with illness. The 23-year-old has proved one of the most reliable – and crucial – players for the Hammers.

While he could return against Sevilla, Moyes insisted that West Ham coped perfectly well without him at Anfield. Indeed, the London side ran the Reds close, ultimately losing 1-0.

“He [Rice] trained today for the first time,” Moyes told his pre-match press conference. “He was very unwell but he is with us and if fit and available he will certainly play.

“You only need to look at Saturday without Declan, against the second-best team in England was as good as we have put in for a while.

Agbonlahor slams West Ham forwards calling them overrated Ex Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor criticised West Ham forwards Benrahma, Fornals and Lazini saying they are overrated

“We made chances without him and did not concede chances without him. He is part of the team he is not the team.”

Jarrod Bowen is also a major absence for the tie with Sevilla. The winger, who has scored 12 goals and assisted 11 others this season, limped off with a foot injury against Liverpool.

West Ham confirmed earlier this week that the issue is not as bad as the club first feared.

However, the injury is enough for Bowen to miss out against Sevilla and is a blow for Moyes.

Declan Rice potential, but Bowen misses West Ham clash

“It will limit us as Jarrod has an X factor,” the manager said.

“He has been in good form the last two to three months it will not change us a great deal but we are missing an important player.

“We hope Jarrod can make it for the second leg. He has had three or four scans and there is nothing severe but we are hoping to find the cause and to get him back as he is important.”

While West Ham are seeking to go deep into the Europa League, they are also focusing on securing a top-four Premier League finish.

The Hammers sit sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.