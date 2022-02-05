West Ham slap new price tag on Declan Rice after David Moyes dismisses £100m as ‘cheap sales’

West Ham have reportedly slapped a new price tag on Declan Rice after David Moyes dismissed the previous £100m fee as “cheap sales”.

As one of Gareth Southgate’s most important England stars, Rice is on the wish list of top Premier League clubs Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea. They’re all considering making an offer for him in the summer transfer window.

However, Moyes is determined to make the 23-year-old a Hammers leader and legend. As per the Evening Standard, he wants him to become their Tony Adams or Roy Keane.

And as he keeps improving, his boss wants him to stay more and more. With his contract having the potential to run until 2025, that looks likely for now.

“You’ll need humongous money to get close,” Moyes said in his press conference on Friday.

“I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100m. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap.

“He’s like a special edition. For me, he’s probably the best midfield player in Europe.

“He’s here for certainly a few years. He’s under contract and we are pleased to have him.”

Everyone has their price, though. If West Ham were to receive a mind-blowing offer, it would be very hard to resist.

According to 90min, it would take a £120m bid for them to consider selling Rice. That would make him the most expensive British player of all time.

It would also be well within the top 10 most expensive transfers in history. As such, it is difficult to envisage it happening.

The Hammers would struggle, if not find it impossible, to replace him. But they may have to facilitate his departure at some point to cash in while they can.

Moyes coy on Rice-Lingard reunion

Moyes also spoke about the club’s approach for Jesse Lingard, who could’ve been sent on loan to Newcastle in January.

West Ham are expected to be a contender to land the free-agent-to-be in the summer. The 29-year-old was simply sensational in his loan spell with the Hammers last season.

Moyes was asked directly if they will push for Lingard in the summer, but he kept his cards close to his chest.

“I don’t know, we will see,” he concluded.

