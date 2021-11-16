West Ham star told he ‘owes’ club and should snub mega Man Utd move

Declan Rice has been told that he ‘owes’ West Ham and that he should snub a potential big-money move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed an outstanding season so far, currently sitting third in the Premier League table. The Hammers are also through to the Europa League knockout stage and will face bitter rivals Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last eight.

Many of Moyes’ men have been playing to their full potential. However, Rice appears to have taken his game to a whole new level.

Labelled purely as a holding midfielder who could be used as a centre-back, the England star has now developed his game to get further forward and add goals and assists.

But his brilliant form comes at a cost with United once again considering a huge bid for the player.

Lingard to get his move away from Man United Lingard is linked with a move back to West Ham, but Newcastle are also reportedly interested too.

The 22-year-old is rated in the £100million bracket, although the Hammers have previously stated that he’s not for sale.

And speaking to Football Insider, former Republic of Ireland keeper Paddy Kenny has urged Rice to stay put.

Something special going on at West Ham

He said: “I don’t think there is any reason he has to leave. They’re pushing for the Champions League. They have got something special going on there.

“They need to keep hold of their players if they are going to maintain what they are doing now.

“If I’m brutally honest, I think he owes it to West Ham big time for what they’ve done for him.

“Rice is one of the players who has got them there. Obviously, they have had this investment now so £100m to them might be nothing.”

Rice is expected to be back in action for West Ham against Wolves on Saturday. He missed England’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino through illness but should be fine to return.

READ MORE: Risky strategy sees West Ham, Newcastle vying for £35m man on a free