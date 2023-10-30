Disgruntled West Ham attacker considering quitting the club in January; David Moyes part of the reason why

A West Ham forward is displeased with his recent demotion under David Moyes and is considering joining a club where he’ll feature far more regularly in January, according to a report.

West Ham added just a single new attacker to their ranks over the summer – former Ajax ace, Mohammed Kudus. However, despite the Ghana international costing roughly £38m to sign, Kudus has been forced to bide his time this season.

Instead, manager David Moyes has generally relied on the attacking options who were already at his disposal.

Michail Antonio continues to lead the line, while Jarrod Bowen looks back to his best on the right wing. Lucas Paqueta will always get the nod wherever he plays and assumed a wide left role in the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

That position had been Said Benrahma’s in the early going this season, though the Algerian has tumbled down the pecking order of late.

Indeed, the 28-year-old started three of West Ham’s first four league matches this term. Since then, he’s been brought on from the bench in four matches and was an unused substitute in two others.

The demotion comes in stark contrast to last season where Benrahma racked up 52 appearances across all competitions. The tricky winger provided 12 goals including scoring from the spot in the Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

But according to Algerian outlet Fennec Football, Benrahma has adopted an increasingly dim view of how he’s being managed at West Ham.

Benrahma and West Ham to part ways?

They state that in lieu of his lack of action of late, Benrahma ‘intends to make a radical decision’.

Explaining precisely what that vague statement means, the report clarifies Benrahma has been forced to ‘seriously consider changing clubs this winter’.

Regular game-time is seemingly on his mind. The report adds Benrahma would seek a move to a club ‘which will offer him more possibilities’ if following through with a departure.

West Ham’s stance on an exit isn’t stated in the piece. However, it’s acknowledged Moyes is seemingly of the view Benrahma is not as important to the cause as he once was.

In the report’s words, Moyes ‘no longer relies too much on Benrahma’s services, and plays him very little, or even leaves him very often on the bench’.

Benrahma was a £30m (including add-ons) signing from Brentford back in the January window of 2021. Transfermarkt give a clue as to his current valuation when citing a £21.84m price tag.

Benrahma’s record for the Hammers currently stands at 24 goals and 19 assists in 145 matches.

