Dream West Ham update with European club preparing for sale of ultimate Moyes striker target

West Ham United have been given a huge boost in their bid to land a new centre-forward, as David Moyes’ ideal player for the position is gradually becoming more likely to leave his current side.

Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Divin Mubama are the three recognised centre-forwards currently in Moyes’ squad. Antonio is normally the first choice when fit, but he is known to struggle with injury problems and has missed West Ham’s last five Premier League matches due to a knee issue.

Ings is vastly experienced and has scored Prem goals for West Ham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool during a great career. However, he also suffers from regular fitness problems, while Moyes does not feel he is the right fit to lead his forward line.

Mubama has good potential, but he is only 19 years old and lacks the experienced needed to become West Ham’s new No 9.

Those factors have forced Moyes to use right winger Jarrod Bowen up front. And while Bowen is performing brilliantly there, it is clear that West Ham need an out-and-out striker to join so they can reach the next level. And the man they would ideally like to sign is Stuttgart ace Serhou Guirassy, who has been in electric form this campaign.

Guirassy has made a name for himself as one of the deadliest forwards in Europe, having netted 18 goals in just 15 appearances so far.

Earlier this month, it emerged that West Ham hold ‘concrete’ interest in the Guinea international. Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that club chiefs at the London Stadium are ‘working on’ a ‘busy’ January window in terms of new arrivals.

Sky Germany have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Stuttgart are gradually getting used to the idea of selling their star man, as they have already drawn up a list of potential replacements.

Stuttgart warming to Serhou Guirassy exit

Currently, Stuttgart are prioritising moves for either Simon Banza of Braga or Torino star Antonio Sanabria, should Guirassy end up moving on.

This is great news for West Ham, as it shows that Stuttgart are already preparing for life without Guirassy in case he becomes part of Moyes’ squad.

And Guirassy could end up becoming one of the bargains of 2024. A release clause in his Stuttgart contract means he can move for just €17.5million (£15m) this winter. That represents fantastic value for a player who is in such deadly form.

Unfortunately for West Ham, they are not alone in trying to land the 27-year-old. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked.

Although, ex-Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre does not think Erik ten Hag would be making the right decision in capturing Guirassy.

“I don’t think Guirassy has the level to play for United, so I would go elsewhere in terms of a striker,” Silvestre said in a recent interview. “I think [Rasmus] Hojlund will succeed at United, he just needs a bit more time. The dynamic of the team right now is not great, but I believe he can succeed.”

