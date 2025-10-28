West Ham United are surprisingly aiming to win the race for Barcelona starlet Dro Fernandez, according to a journalist.

Transfer insider Alan Nixon has revealed West Ham are interested in signing Fernandez and are stepping up plans to bring him to the Premier League. The Irons want to anticipate rival interest by striking an agreement for Fernandez before his valuation ‘goes crazy’.

The attacking midfielder is only 17 years old but has already forced his way into Hansi Flick’s squad, with his rapid rise having deeply impressed West Ham scouts.

Dro Fernandez to West Ham: Need to know

West Ham are ‘keen’ on signing Fernandez

Barca could sell to improve their financial standing

Fernandez is thought to have elite potential

Fernandez’s Barca contract expires in June 2027, presenting West Ham with an opportunity to land him for a reasonable price next year.

Barca have one of the best academies around but have to sell young players to appease LaLiga rules. Marc Guiu, Alex Valle, Pablo Torre and Ilaix Moriba are just some of the rising stars they have had to offload, and West Ham believe Fernandez could be next.

Barca have yet to give the playmaker a price tag, but if previous deals are anything to go by then West Ham could get him for €5-10million (up to £9m / $12m). Of course, that will vary depending on how high Barca think Fernandez can go, and whether he makes an impact for their first team this campaign.

The teenager represents Spain U18s at international level and has made two appearances under Flick this term.

DON’T MISS ⚒ Doubts emerge over £43m Man Utd star’s move to West Ham as sources reveal positional problem

West Ham target Fernandez has huge potential

He registered an assist on his Champions League bow against Olympiacos, while he was linked with Manchester United shortly before his LaLiga debut.

Last month, Eric Garcia suggested Fernandez could be Barca’s most exciting young player, which is a high accolade given the other talent at their disposal.

Nixon is understood to have good connections with agents, so West Ham’s interest in Fernandez is likely genuine.

Although, it could be a tactic for the player’s agent to get his client a better contract.

Nuno needs bigger, better signings

If West Ham do manage to prise Fernandez away from Barca, then it could be a fantastic signing for the future.

However, the Irons need to focus on the here and now. Nuno Espirito Santo has a huge job on his hands, with West Ham sat 19th in the table on just four points from nine games. They have lost five of their last six matches and were beaten 2-1 by Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday night.

Nuno desperately needs a new striker as Niclas Fullkrug has had an injury-hit time at the club while Callum Wilson is also prone to fitness issues.

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed on October 15 that West Ham are planning to sign a striker who is in their early 20s in January, in an attempt to fire them out of the relegation zone.

They need to avoid signing Fernandez for now and focus on players closer to their peak who can significantly improve the team.

Fernandez may be a hugely talented wonderkid but he would struggle to get into West Ham’s starting lineup ahead of Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville or Jarrod Bowen right now.