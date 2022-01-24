West Ham have reportedly been told that they can sign Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car before the January window shuts, but only on one condition.

The Hammers have been tipped to sign a new striker before the window closes on January 31, with David Moyes looking for a back-up to the injury-prone Michail Antonio. However, it appears they also have the option to bolster their back line.

Moyes’ men are right in the mix for a top-four spot this season, although their hopes suffered a blow at the weekend when they lost 1-0 at Manchester United.

A lack of strength in depth has been mentioned as a reason why the Hammers may miss out. However, they still have time left to address that in the coming week.

And a report from Sky Sports claims that a move for Caleta-Car could well be on the cards.

The €20m-rated defender has been on West Ham’s radar for some time now. And the report states that Marseille are finally ready to do business.

Hammers want Caleta-Car in loan deal

There is one condition that has to be met though.

The French giants want a straight cash deal, while the Hammers are only willing to sign Caleta-Car on loan.

If the two clubs are unable to come to an agreement over the next week then the deal will fall through.

West Ham are next in action when they head to Kidderminster on Saturday February 4.

