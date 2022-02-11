West Ham transfer target Duje Caleta-Car has admitted to receiving ‘interesting’ transfer ‘opportunities’, but claims he is ‘tired’ of the rumours.

Caleta-Car, 25, plays as a centre-back for Marseille. He has been at the French club for three and a half years, following a €19million transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Croatia international was heavily linked with a Premier League move before, and during, the January transfer window.

Wolves were keen on Caleta-Car, but it was West Ham who occupied pole position for his signature.

On January 30, several outlets claimed the Irons had agreed a deal with Marseille for the defender. According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, West Ham were willing to pay an initial £18.2m, plus £2.5m in add-ons, to land him.

Caleta-Car would therefore move to the London Stadium to improve David Moyes centre-half options, amid Angelo Ogbonna’s serious knee injury.

But the transfer never came to fruition and Caleta-Car will spend the rest of the campaign in Ligue 1. He aims to add to his 18 appearances as Marseille chase league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Duje Caleta-Car ‘tired’ of rumours

The player has now given a telling admission about his transfer links.

“Every transfer window, I’m involved,” Caleta-Car told Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness). “They talk about me in the press, they say I’m going to leave, but I’m still here.

“There can be offers, but the three parties need to be in agreement. Each transfer window, I’m talked about. Honestly, I’m tired of talking about it.

“I’ve been here for four years, I’m happy to be here. Yes, I’ve had interesting opportunities that didn’t go through, so when the moment comes, we’ll see, but I’m not thinking about it.”

David Moyes provides Kurt Zouma update

Meanwhile, West Ham boss Moyes has revealed whether Kurt Zouma will be available to face Leicester this weekend.

Zouma has been fined two weeks wages, which equates to around £250,000, after a video on social media showed him hitting and kicking his pet cat.

The RSPCA have taken the cats into their care and are currently carrying out an investigation.

West Ham caused controversy on Tuesday as they decided not to suspend Kurt Zouma, meaning he was eligible to face Watford at the London Stadium.

And at his latest press conference, Moyes confirmed the 27-year-old will be free to play the Foxes on Sunday.

“Yes, he’s available to play against Leicester,” the manager said (via football.london). “There are different views, different opinions over whether he should be available or not. We as a club took the decision to say he should be available and I stand by that.

“I don’t think the club could have taken more action, any quicker, than what they’ve done. West Ham have done a really good job in fining him maximum wages. I am not condoning his actions, we all accepted they were diabolical. But we’ve chosen to play him and we stand by that.”

