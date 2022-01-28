West Ham will step up their pursuit of Duje Caleta-Car before Monday’s transfer deadline and could therefore allow Issa Diop to join Newcastle, a report has claimed.

Both the Hammers and the Magpies have been searching for defensive recruits throughout the January window. Newcastle have already added full-back Kieran Trippier, but they are desperately seeking a centre-back.

West Ham have looked stable at the back for large parts this season. However, long-term injury to Angelo Ogbonna coupled with recent defeats to Leeds United and Manchester United has raised concern.

As such, both sides are chasing a new central defender before the cut-off on Monday evening.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Hammers will step up their pursuit of Marseille’s Croatia international Caleta-Car.

Marseille reportedly only want a straight permanent transfer. West Ham have subsequently had a loan offer with a permanent option rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

However, West Ham boss David Moyes has reportedly urged his club to stave off competition from Wolves and sign Caleta-Car by paying his £15million price tag.

The Scottish coach admires the 24-year-old’s authority in the air and his astuteness with the ball at his feet. Moyes also likes his defensive decision-making.

Attila Szalai interests West Ham and Newcastle United

Newcastle have had transfer links with Caleta-Car, who has featured on their lengthy list of defensive targets.

The centre-back, who was a January 2021 target for Liverpool, moved to Marseille from RB Salzburg in 2018.

He has since played 106 games for the French club and has 20 caps for Croatia. He also has experience of the Europa League and would be able to feature for the Hammers in the knock-out stages if he signed.

But despite West Ham looking to sign Caleta-Car, the move may gift Newcastle a chance at signing Diop.

Caleta-Car in, Diop out at West Ham

The Daily Mirror adds that if Caleta-Car signs for West Ham, the London club could let Diop go.

And the Frenchman has shot up Newcastle’s transfer shortlist following failed deals for the likes of Diego Carlos and Sven Botman.

The report adds that Diop would be available at a ‘realistic’ price for Eddie Howe’s side.

The 25-year-old has somewhat lost his form this season, hence his potential exit from the London Stadium.

Newcastle are also continuing to look at a deal for Brighton’s Dan Burn.