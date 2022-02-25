The Europa League draw has paired West Ham United with a Sevilla side who have won the competition a record number of times.

The Hammers are currently enjoying their first European knockout campaign in over a decade. They have so far faced off with Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Wien, and now a new challenge awaits.

West Ham automatically reached the Round of 16 after winning their group. The reward is a Round of 16 tie against Europa League specialists Sevilla.

Their opponents qualified after winning a play-off against the runners up of West Ham’s group, Dinamo Zagreb. Currently second in La Liga, Sevilla will be a formidable foe for David Moyes and his men.

Elsewhere in the draw, Barcelona will take on Turkish side Galatasaray after overcoming Napoli in one of the ties of the play-offs.

Rangers, meanwhile, will play Crvena Zvezda (also known as Red Star Belgrade) after impressively knocking out Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs of the Round of 16 ties will take place on March 10th. Then, each pairing of clubs will meet again exactly one week later.

Europa League draw in full

Rangers v Crvena Zvezda

Braga v Monaco

Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

READ MORE: West Ham, Newcastle aim high with hotshot striker also on PSG’s radar eyed