West Ham United are in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over Evan Ferguson, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk why the striker is keen on a move to London Stadium in the January transfer window.

The Hammers are on the hunt for a new striker and Ferguson is a player they really like. The 20-year-old has found it tough to play regularly for Brighton this season, and the Seagulls are open to offloading him.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham and Brighton are in talks over a loan deal for Ferguson that includes an option to buy. The negotiations are ongoing today.

Sources close to West Ham have told TEAMtalk that they have confidence they could secure the services of the Republic of Ireland international due to his desire to stay in the Premier League and the hope that Hammers manager Graham Potter can bring the best out of him.

The young striker worked with Potter at Brighton and is keen on a reunion with the former Chelsea manager at London Stadium.

Both West Ham and Brighton needed to establish the conditions of a deal, and it is now clear that it could be a loan move now which will become permanent at the end of the season.

Potter has been clear that he wants to bring the average age of West Ham’s strike-force down and add some fresh legs.

Signing Ferguson would be an ideal opportunity to do so, and the London club have been one of the teams interested since the start of the month.

A conclusion is set to be found in the coming days and Ferguson will leave Brighton after a injury-hit spell.

The striker will hope that getting back to playing regularly will bring back the form that made him one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

Victor Boniface a big factor in Evan Ferguson future

One of the major reasons why West Ham are now able to press on with their pursuit of Ferguson is Victor Boniface staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer were looking to add to their front line expecting Boniface to leave and were keen on a deal for Ferguson.

Boniface was supposedly on his way to Al Nassr, but the Saudi Pro League club have signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in a £64million deal instead.

One of Bayer’s main targets was Ferguson, with the Bundesliga club pushing on to get a loan deal done when Boniface was heading for the exit.

That is now majorly on the rocks due to the fact that Bayer have held onto Boniface but could come to life again before the window shuts.

This has opened the door for West Ham to make their move, and the Premier League club have now accelerated talks over a deal for Ferguson.

Latest West Ham news: Rashford desire, Brobbey competition

While West Ham are confident of signing Ferguson, there is also the prospect of a Manchester United player moving to London Stadium.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is not happy with Marcus Rashford, and TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are keen on signing him in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that despite interest from Barcelona in Rashford, West Ham have a chance of securing the English forward’s signature.

West Ham have also been linked with Brian Brobbey. The Hammers reportedly have agreed personal terms with the Ajax striker.

However, Tottenham have joined the race for the 22-year-old Netherlands international striker and are trying to hijack the Hammers’ deal.

Another striker that West Ham have been looking at signing in the January transfer window is Andre Silva.

RB Leipzig are ready to offload Silva, and West Ham have made enquires about the 29-year-old Portugal international striker.

