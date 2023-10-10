Exclusive: David Moyes set to reward crucial West Ham asset with new deal following good start

West Ham are planning contract talks with Kurt Zouma over a new deal at the London Stadium, TEAMtalk understands.

Zouma is in the final 18 months of his contract at West Ham with his deal due to expire in 2025 following his arrival from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key man in the West Ham side since his arrival and was instrumental in their Europa Conference League success last season.

He played all but one of the games in the knockout stages, after being brought into the side after the group stage, with the Hammers sensing the chance of silverware. He’s also yet to miss a minute of Premier League action this season.

Manager David Moyes holds the Frenchman in high esteem and made him his club captain this season following the departure of Declan Rice in the summer.

Zouma has made over 70 appearances for West Ham and he has been an ever-present for the Hammers in the Premier League this term, chipping in with one goal in the win over Luton.

West Ham are in talks with a number of their key players over new deals and Zouma is the latest one set to be offered fresh terms to stay in east London.

