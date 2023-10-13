Exclusive: West Ham ponder Hincapie alternative as Hammers believe in £10m League One defender

West Ham are opening up their search for central defenders as they hunt down reinforcements for 2024, TEAMtalk understands.

Ronnie Edwards has been a prime target throughout this calendar year and Newcastle United have also been scouting the 20-year-old Peterborough United defender.

The Hammers made inroads on a deal to sign him in the summer – when the Posh wanted £10million – yet could not conclude it, and while there is still interest, sources now indicate that there is fresh uncertainty over whether he fits the model.

West Ham are treading carefully over signings and contract extensions at the moment, in line with making sure they map out a clear blueprint for the future.

TEAMtalk recently revealed how David Moyes still has no guarantees over his future despite elevating the club’s status this year. While there is plenty of belief in Edwards as a player from recruitment staff at West Ham, they are not yet appearing ready to pull the trigger on a new bid.

They are not the only club to have stuttered over a move for Edwards, who has also caught the eye of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth with his displays in League One.

The centre-back has played every single game for Peterborough in the league this term, and has also impressed at a higher level, playing in the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.

The focus at West Ham seems to be leaning towards the Football League as they search for value and potential that can be brought on at the London Stadium, yet they continue to be linked with Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen, too.

Checks into his availability suggest that a deal will be hard to do, and TEAMtalk understands an agreement will be almost impossible in January as Bayer Leverkusen fight to keep their squad together under Xabi Alonso as they sniff an opportunity to win the Bundesliga.

Kurt Zouma’s future has also been making headlines recently, with a move to Saudi Arabia touted. Sources indicate that there is indeed an interest on that front and that so far there has been no advancement on any new contract at West Ham.

