West Ham United have transfer-listed club captain Kurt Zouma with the player open to an exit from the London Stadium this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm.

When fit, Zouma was a mainstay of the team under former manager David Moyes but it appears that new boss Julen Lopetegui may have to make do without his services for the coming campaign.

He has made over 100 appearances for West Ham and he took over the captaincy early in the 2023/24 campaign after the departure of Declan Rice.

The 29-year-old France international had become a hugely-influential and popular member of the squad since joining the Irons from Chelsea on a four-year deal in August 2021.

Sources close to the player have indicated that he has expressed doubts about his future, with the club now inviting offers for the 11-cap international.

Zouma has just one year remaining on his contract, which was among the more lucrative handed out by the club in recent times, and West Ham are now looking to cash in before his deal runs out, TEAMtalk can reveal.

West Ham will be robbed of more vital experience as the revelation that Zouma will be sold follows the departure of one of the leaders under Moyes in Angelo Ogbonna.

Lopetegui risks leaving his squad a little thin at the back with Zouma’s transfer listing coming as they are also trying to move on Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham’s new technical director Tim Steidten might have his hands full lining up potential reinforcements for the defence if these sales all go through this summer.

Kurt Zouma has no identified suitors but West Ham are eager to sell

Zouma’s stint at West Ham suggests that he could be an asset to a great many clubs in the top five leagues in Europe and could also attract interest from Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Major League Soccer.

The interactions between Lopetegui and the technical director have driven a frenzy of activity around West Ham as they prepare to move into a new era.

Konstantinos Mavropanos could be the only centre-back who survives the clearout having only just joined West Ham last summer.

When it comes to legitimate transfer targets for West Ham in that position the club are said to have their eyes on Udinese defender Nehuen Perez.

The centre-back will cost the Hammers close £17m and they might need the sale of Zouma or Aguerd to go through before they can bring the Serie A star in.

