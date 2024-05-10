West Ham exclusive: Irons fail with last-ditch contract offer to star

West Ham have tabled a final contract offer to defender Ben Johnson as they look to persuade him to stay at the club, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Johnson is out of contract at the end of June and both parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a new deal.

West Ham are reluctant to lose the versatile performer and have made a last-ditch contract offer in a bid to keep hold of Johnson.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Johnson is set to snub their latest offer and will consider his options as a free agent in this summer’s transfer market.

Strong interest in Ben Johnson

A number of clubs, including Everton, Wolves, Leeds, Southampton and Rangers are all waiting to snap up Johnson on a free transfer when his contract at West Ham expires.

Johnson has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season but has started in only seven of those outings.

The former England Under-21 international has played in various positions since breaking through at the London Stadium, including right-back, left-back and centre-back, as well as right, left and central midfield.

Johnson, who came through the ranks at West Ham, made his Hammers senior debut in 2019 and has played 109 times for the club.

