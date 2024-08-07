Exclusive: Key West Ham star’s stance on exit revealed amid Jose Mourinho link-up claims

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium as Julen Lopetegui continues to revamp his squad.

The Czech international has been a key player for the Hammers since joining the club in 2020, making 207 appearances and scoring 32 goals since joining the club.

David Moyes was a huge fan of Soucek, who featured in all but one of West Ham’s Premier League games last term, but various outlets have suggested that he could leave this summer.

Fenerbahce have been named as favourites to sign the 30-year-old but sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that those reports are wide of the mark.

We understand Jose Mourinho’s side has no interest in Soucek, despite looking to bring in a midfielder with similar attributes to the West Ham star.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation, per reports.

Tomas Soucek stance on West Ham exit revealed

TEAMtalk can reveal that Soucek wants to stay at West Ham and has informed Lopetegui that he intends to stay and fight for his place.

But the midfielder will face competition for minutes from the Hammers’ new signing Guido Rodriguez, who has joined on a free transfer his contract with Real Betis expired.

Lopetegui has ambitious aims for the coming season and West Ham have backed their new manager with some impressive signings this summer.

They’ve brought in the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme who will more goal threat to the front line.

The trio, combined with England star Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, could combine to make one of the most exciting attacks in the Premier League.

The Hammers have also reinforced at the back by singing highly-rated centre-half Max Kilman from Wolves but TEAMtalk understands they are still looking to sign another centre-back.

Their midfield options of Soucek, Rodriguez, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez are also solid, so it will be interesting to see how West Ham fair this season.

Lopetegui has been clear that he wants to see West Ham competing at the top of the Premier League.

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this,” he said in May.

“We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise. That’s why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge. Of course, we are going to do our best to help the Club and the team to achieve to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims. I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements.”