West Ham United have landed on Lille manager Paulo Fonseca as a key candidate to replace David Moyes this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Moyes’ future this season, with the Scot due to become a free agent in the summer. West Ham must decide whether to stick with Moyes and offer him fresh terms or usher in a new era by landing a different coach.

Moyes has done an excellent job during his second spell at West Ham, having helped them win the Europa Conference League last year and reach three European quarter-finals in a row.

However, there is an appetite among some West Ham fans to bring in a new manager who can play more exciting, attacking football while building on the club’s recent success.

Fonseca, who previously managed Roma before arriving at Lille in July 2022, is one manager picking up plenty of interest from top clubs in Europe.

Marseille are always on his trail. Indeed, they already tried to convince the 51-year-old to join last summer, but he declined as he was fully focused on the job at hand with Lille.

However, Marseille’s interest has never waned and they plan to restart contacts for the summer, given that they have identified Fonseca – whose contract expires in June – as the ideal profile to replace current boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

Marseille are far from being the only club interested in Fonseca, as Lyon are also looking at him as a possible replacement for Pierre Sage, who will likely leave as a free agent in the summer.

AC Milan, West Ham both want Paulo Fonseca

In Italy, AC Milan have included him on their shortlist as Stefano Pioli’s potential heir. Together with Julen Lopetegui and other big names, Fonseca is considered a good profile to relaunch the Rossoneri next season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that West Ham are the Premier League side most interested in Fonseca. He has been included among the top names to replace Moyes, whose farewell is practically certain.

West Ham did hold negotiations with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, but those talks did not go well. Following that disappointment, West Ham’s board of directors have chosen Fonseca as a primary target and want to open talks with his camp.

The former Porto and Braga manager does not want any distractions until the end of the season, as his main goal is to reach the Champions League positions with Lille in Ligue 1.

In the summer, Fonseca is open to evaluating any type of project: it is important to remember that his dream is to coach in the Premier League and this could certainly be an advantage in the negotiations with the Hammers.

