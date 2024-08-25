West Ham Exclusive: Proposed PSG signing sparks key midfielder exit as Lopetegui puts marker down

West Ham are ready to offload James Ward-Prowse before the close of the transfer window in a surprise move, TEAMtalk understands.

New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is looking to reshape his side’s midfield having already brought in Argentine ace Guido Rodriquez with the club also chasing a move for Paris Saint Germain’s Carlos Soler.

Should West Ham succeed in landing Soler, as TT previously reported, Ward-Prowse could find himself down a surprise casualty at the London Stadium.

Ward-Prowse has been left out of the starting XI for West Ham’s opening two Premier League opener games against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, with the England international being named on the bench.

The 29-year-old moved to the London Stadium last summer from Southampton with Ward-Prowse a key signing for then Hammers boss David Moyes.

It was clear that Moyes wanted Ward-Prowse on board for his outstanding set-piece ability, something Moyes has relied on during spells in charge at other clubs as well as West Ham.

Ward-Prowse made 51 appearances for West Ham in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals, providing 12 assists to showcase his set-piece expertise.

Lopetegui favours other midfield options

However, Lopetegui is less reliant on that aspect of the game and has started Rodríguez and Tomas Soucek in the heart of his midfield for the first two Premier League outings ahead of ward-Prose.

But if the former Southampton was to officially become available before Friday’s deadline then there will surely be no shortage of takers for a player of that experience and with the skill set mentioned above.

And, while it might seem harsh on Ward-Prowse, it once again showcases how different managers operate and what clearly worked for Moyes with the midfielder isn’t quite the same for Lopetegui.

