Exclusive: Saudis plot stunning double West Ham raid as elite star offered eye-watering contract

West Ham ace Mohammed Kudus is among several big names the Saudi Pro League are targeting as they try to take their division to the next level this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Kudus has been a brilliant performer for West Ham since joining the club from Ajax in August last year. West Ham spent an initial £38million on the attacking midfielder, and he has justified that price tag by putting in a host of devastating performances and scoring some fantastic goals.

Kudus’ form has seen him emerge as a potential replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool. But West Ham will also have to fend off interest in Kudus from the Middle East.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that chiefs at the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have set their sights on the West Ham forward as an exciting target.

A few weeks ago, PIF officials made contact with the player’s entourage find out whether he would be open to a move and what his contract demands may be.

Kudus has told the Saudis that he would prefer to stay at West Ham next season, as he then publicly declared in an interview.

However, contact between the Saudis and Kudus’ agent have continued and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Ghanaian has since been offered a huge contract worth €13m (£11m) per season, which works out at around £212k a week. Kudus is yet to respond to this stunning offer.

Out of the four clubs owned by PIF – Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad – the two sides most interested in Kudus are Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad, who are both looking for a new attacking star.

West Ham transfers: Kudus, Paqueta eyed

Both Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are also carrying out parallel discussions with other big targets. Al Nassr have gotten in touch with Kudus’ team-mate Lucas Paqueta – who is also being tracked by Flamengo – to obtain information on a possible transfer. This sets up a potential blockbuster double move for Kudus and Paqueta, two of West Ham’s best players, though the Irons are determined to keep Kudus in particular.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, have already agreed personal terms with Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne, but they still have not managed to strike a deal with Pep Guardiola’s side. Plus, City have denied Ederson’s prospective transfer to Al Nassr as they want more money for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Returning to Kudus, who is on City’s radar, the £85m release clause present in his contract is no longer valid and his price will therefore have to be discussed with West Ham.

The Hammers do not intend to let him go and are confident they can have him in their squad again next term. As things stand, PIF chiefs have not had any contact with West Ham as they want to get the green light from Kudus first, though that will be tough.

New, decisive talks with the 23-year-old are expected to take place before the end of July.

