West Ham United are hoping to complete a deal to sign Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy in January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Stuttgart hotshot is a key target for West Ham, who hope to win what is set to be an intense race for his signature.

David Moyes’ side are very keen to invest in the 27-year-old Guinea international, who has been in unbelievable form for the Bundesliga club this season.

Guirassy has scored 16 goals in 12 games to date in 2023/24, putting him second in the top scorers’ list in Germany behind Bayern Munich’s £100million man Harry Kane.

The forward signed for Stuttgart in a deal worth £7.5million in the summer of 2022 after a successful loan spell and is contracted to the club until 2026.

Many at the time saw that contract duration as a risk with the deal being four years long. However, the release clause is now seen as a disadvantage for Stuttgart, as around £15m for one of Europe’s top goalscorers is regarded as a potential steal.

Guirassy would be keen to play in the Premier League and test himself at the highest possible level. West Ham would not be making a move without confidence that he is ready to play in the world’s best league.

Moyes is keen to add a goalscorer, with the club struggling to find a prolific No.9 over recent windows. Acquisitions of Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings are examples of the club’s failure to land a consistent striker.

West Ham believe Guirassy can thrive in England

Guirassy is a player who is scoring at a rate in line with the best in the world and, while there will be concerns over his ability to replicate his Bundesliga form in the Premier League, West Ham are confident he will have no issues adapting.

There is zero expectation that he will stay in Germany beyond January despite Stuttgart being keen to tie him down to a new deal and raise the release clause in order to get the maximum value possible.

West Ham could add two or three players in the upcoming window, with the club intent on pushing for Europa League glory after last season’s success in the Europa Conference League.

The news of West Ham’s interest in Guirassy comes after TEAMtalk revealed last week that Moyes is monitoring former Chelsea youngster Miles Leaburn, currently banging in the goals for Charlton Athletic in League One.

