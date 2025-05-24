West Ham United have stepped up their interest in Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis by launching an enquiry over his availability, sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher.

West Ham are serious about signing the defender and have identified him as a key summer target. The Irons are aware of the fact he is wanted by several other Premier League clubs and aim to anticipate any rival moves by striking an agreement first.

Southampton want to keep Harwood-Bellis to help them achieve immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Fletcher has revealed the centre-back is likely to move as he wants to continue playing in the top flight.

West Ham were first linked with Harwood-Bellis in March and sources have now confirmed to us that contact has been made with Southampton.

While Saints have endured a wretched league campaign, Harwood-Bellis has impressed West Ham scouts.

He has made 38 appearances in all competitions this term and chipped in with three goals.

Harwood-Bellis is still only 23 years old and has the potential to develop into one of England’s top defenders.

£20m man Harwood-Bellis could be on the move again

Another reason West Ham are moving for the player could be his links with Manchester City.

He came through the Man City academy and had loan spells with the likes of Stoke City and Burnley before joining Southampton in August 2023.

Harwood-Bellis helped Saints win the Championship play-off final against Leeds United, which saw his loan move become permanent for £20million.

Man City’s academy is viewed as one of the very best around, with players such as Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia having shone since leaving the club.

Should West Ham be successful in signing Harwood-Bellis, then they will hope he can follow in the footsteps of those players and become a top star.

Harwood-Bellis is not the only Southampton man West Ham are keen on, as TEAMtalk revealed on May 8 that they are pushing hard for the capture of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

