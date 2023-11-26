Exclusive: West Ham pushing to sign new left-back with exciting Porto star firmly on Moyes’ radar

TEAMtalk can reveal that West Ham are working hard to find a new left-back ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, with one particular name in the frame.

Aaron Cresswell almost left the club in the summer whilst they also have former Chelsea man Emerson at the London Stadium, although David Moyes is actively pushing for an upgrade to the position in the new year.

We’ve had it confirmed to us that Hammers scouts have been working hard on a number of potential options and one of those who has impressed is Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi.

The Nigerian international, who has been with Porto since 2020, has been watched closely by West Ham including technical director Tim Steidten – who has appreciated the player for a long time.

Sanusi has just returned to action following injury but has featured in Porto’s last two games and the Londoners were understood to be present.

The 26-year-old has scored seven times in 118 games for Porto having previously played for lesser-known Portuguese club Santa Clara.

He has also won 15 caps for Nigeria, having made his debut for his country back in 2020.

Zaidu capture sure to prompt Cresswell exit

If the Hammers are successful in their chase for Zaidu, then there is every chance that Cresswell will move on in January.

The 33-year-old was on the bench again as the Hammers came from behind to win 2-1 at Burnley on Saturday thanks to a late Tomas Soucek strike.

Cresswell has been at West Ham coming up 10 years, having joined the club from Ipswich for just £3.75million in 2014.

He has scored 10 goals in 334 appearances in that time but is no longer considered first-choice left-back by Moyes, who prefers Italy international Emerson instead.

West Ham are back in action on Thursday evening when they head to Backa Topola in the Europa League.

