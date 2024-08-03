Niclas Fullkrug (r) is on his way to West Ham

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed West Ham have made a huge breakthrough in their hunt for a striker, with a major European hitman set to sign at the London Stadium.

It is a new era at West Ham with former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lepetegui through the door replacing David Moyes. The Scot departed at the end of last season amid criticism over his style of football.

Lopetegui has already been reunited with defender Max Kilman, whom he worked with at Molineux, and Leeds winger Crysensio Summerville is reportedly close to joining too. But now the Hammers have added an experienced forward, with Romano offering his fabled ‘here we go’ to signify the impending arrival of Germany and Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Fullkrug, 31, scored 15 goals for Dortmund last season including three in helping the club reach the Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid. Dortmund have confirmed he has left their training camp for talks with “another club”.

He currently has two years remaining on his contract at Signal Iduna Park.

DON’T MISS: West Ham pick up failed Barcelona transfer with Lopetegui to complete stunning four-signing blitz

Lopetegui has previously admitted he is happy working as part of a team in terms of recruitment, but he is more focused on working with his players on the training pitch.

“I am very happy to be the head coach. It’s a very hard position and I will be spending all of my time trying to improve my team and my players. I am involved in all areas of the club, but my daily job is improving the team.

“Of course, I am working shoulder to shoulder with the performance director [Tim Steidten], but everybody knows their responsibility, and this is important because I have to spend a lot of time improving my players.

“I am very pleased to have a good team and a good department for scouting at the club because teaching players your mentality and tactics takes months rather than days, and I must concentrate on that.”

West Ham close in on Niclas Fulkrug

Dortmund have signed Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart after his phenomenal season helped them to qualify for the Champions League next season, which means they are covered in the event of Fullkrug’s departure.

But Nuri Sahin, who replaced Edin Terzic as Dortmund boss this summer, previously stated he had room for both players in his plans just last week.

“We had a lot of contact over the summer,” Sahin told . “He was also my teammate in Bremen and he knows what I think of him and how much I value him. We want to have the best possible team and Niclas Fullkrug and Serhou Guirassy play a central role in my plans.”

Lopetegui begins his debut Premier League campaign with West Ham against Aston Villa on August 17.

READ MORE: Man Utd to complete signing No 3 after West Ham agree deal for star he’ll replace