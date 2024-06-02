Fabrizio Romano: West Ham to seal blockbuster signing of Liverpool target ‘early next week’

West Ham are entering into a new era under manager Julen Lopetegui and the club are set to back the coach in the upcoming transfer window.

According to reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are on the verge of signing Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in South America and some of the biggest clubs in Europe have been watching him.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been credited with a serious interest in Guilherme by sources after scouts were impressed by his performances in the Brazilian top flight.

However, West Ham look set to beat the Merseyside giants to the teenager’s signature in what could prove to be a major coup for Lopetegui and his team.

Guilherme can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder and has already chalked up 44 senior appearances for Palmeiras, scoring one goal in the process.

Despite his paltry numbers, he is only expected to improve as he gains experience and his performances at youth level have earned him rave reviews.

West Ham to secure statement signing imminently

Romano posted a big update on Guilherme’s future on X on Sunday, saying that an agreement for a transfer to West Ham is all but finalised.

“Understand West Ham are now preparing all documents for Luis Guilherme deal! €30m (approx. £26m) plus 20% sell-on clause proposal exclusively revealed, being now reviewed with Palmeiras,” Romano wrote.

“West Ham hope for deal to be sealed early next week with 2006 born winger to travel for medical.”

It isn’t clear at this stage whether the Hammers plan to integrate Guilherme into their first team straight away or loan him out in the upcoming season.

The Brazilian under-20s international would probably benefit from playing more consistent minutes at a lower level but that decision will be up to Lopetegui and his staff.

Guilherme is certainly a player for West Ham fans to be excited about for the future though, and he aspires to become like his idol Lionel Messi one day.

Speaking to Globo in 2021, he said: “Lionel Messi is the player I like to watch the most and I always follow him. For me, he is the best in the world. He is my great inspiration.”

