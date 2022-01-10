West Ham face competition to sign a Manchester City player after Italian outfit AC Milan reportedly joined the race to sign him.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their top-four credentials by signing a few talented players this month. They were in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, with the aim of providing competition for Michail Antonio.

But 25-year-old Schick will not be moving to the London Stadium in January. When asked about the transfer links, he said (via Bundesliga News): “Of course it’s nice to read when you’re linked with the big clubs.

“But I’m really, really happy in Leverkusen and I want to go to the Champions League with Bayer 04. I love living in Germany.

“I’m not thinking about other clubs at all. Everyone knows my contract situation. And I would never cause problems for a club and push through a transfer.”

The comments mean West Ham could turn their attention to Flamengo goalscorer Gabriel Barbosa. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims a significant offer will be required to land him on a permanent basis.

David Moyes’ side are not just looking for centre-forward additions. They need a new central defender following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Patrik Schick responds to West Ham interest Patrik Schick responds to West Ham transfer interest as he outlines his future with Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham are admirers of City and Netherlands star Nathan Ake. The 26-year-old cost City £40m in August 2020 but, as expected, is fourth choice at the Etihad.

According to The Sun, West Ham will face competition from Milan for Ake’s signature.

Stefano Pioli’s side are in a similar situation to the Irons – they need a new centre-half following Simon Kjaer’s knee ligament injury.

Milan appear set to enquire about Ake’s availability before the transfer window closes. However, City will stand firm, according to the report, as they do not want to risk a defensive shortage.

West Ham star talks Mo Salah form

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen has been speaking about Liverpool’s Mo Salah, amid rumours linking him with Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“I think Mo Salah is the perfect example, the goals he scores and assists he gets – the impact he has on games and consistently doing it every season since he joined Liverpool,” Bowen said.

“He is definitely one that I look at. I think he is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

“As a player you always want to look at people in a similar position to yours and learn from them.”

Right winger Bowen could earn a maiden England call-up if his impressive form continues. The former Hull City man boasts a record of three goals and nine assists in 20 Premier League appearances this term.

READ MORE: Moyes tips West Ham star for England call up and slams Leeds fixture list