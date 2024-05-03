West Ham are staring down the barrel after two damaging updates

West Ham United are staring down the barrel amid staggering claims that three of their best players are up for sale, while David Moyes has reportedly fallen out with technical director Tim Steidten.

West Ham are still in with an outside shout of qualifying for Europe for next season, as they sit ninth in the Premier League, four points behind seventh-placed Newcastle United. However, the Magpies have a game in hand, and it is clear that a lot will need to go right for West Ham in the final few weeks of the campaign if they are to continue featuring in Europe.

After triumphing in the Europa Conference League last term, Moyes’ side had been hoping to do one better this season by lifting the Europa League. But that dream was ended by Xabi Alonso’s seemingly invincible Bayer Leverkusen team in the quarter-finals.

There is constant speculation about Moyes’ future as manager. The Scot has done an excellent job during his second spell in East London, helping West Ham win their first major trophy in 43 years and reach three European quarter-finals on the bounce.

However, Moyes is out of contract at the end of the season and some inside the club want a more glamorous name to be brought in so the team can play more exciting football.

According to talkSPORT, Moyes has incredibly banned Steidten from the dressing room as he is furious about the German eyeing up potential managerial replacements.

Moyes’ anger hit the next level when he discovered that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim had travelled to London to meet with West Ham executives.

Not only is the relationship between Moyes and Steidten seemingly broken, but some of West Ham’s top stars are being tipped to leave this summer.

West Ham latest: Paqueta, Kudus departures expected

According to worrying reports emerging from Spain, playmaker Lucas Paqueta could be the first star to leave the club.

He has an £85million release clause in his contract which becomes active in June, and Manchester City are strongly considering activating it.

In a damaging twist, it is claimed that electric forward Mohammed Kudus could follow Paqueta out of the London Stadium.

Kudus has been a revelation since his £40m transfer from Ajax last summer but West Ham are already planning to cash in on him. The Irons have set his price tag at £68m.

Third on the list of potential exits is defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez. He cost £35m last summer and has so far made 40 appearances, though West Ham chiefs are supposedly ‘seeking to find a new destination for him’.

West Ham simply want to recover their initial outlay on the Mexican by selling him for £35m.

Should all of those players leave, then West Ham could drum up £188m in transfer funds. However, they would be at risk of relegation next season, such is the influence that Paqueta, Kudus and Alvarez possess.

This bombshell report comes after Football Insider revealed recently that West Ham expect Paqueta, Kudus and Alvarez to push for moves in the summer.

